Driver charged for DUI after crashing car, leaving an unbuckled child with severe injuries
JONESBORO, GA – Clayton County police officers have issued a wanted bulletin for a woman whose car overturned, injuring an unrestrained 6-year-old. On May 18, 2021, at approximately 10:07 p.m., Clayton County Police Officers responded to the 2000 block of Noah’s Ark Road, Jonesboro in reference to a concerned citizen advising they heard a collision, went outside, and observed a 6-year-old child wandering and bleeding.www.shorenewsnetwork.com