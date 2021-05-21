Driver charged for DUI after crashing car, leaving an unbuckled child with severe injuries

Bear – The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred late Friday night. The crash occurred around 11:47 p.m., Friday May 21, 2021, as a 21-year-old Middletown man was operating a 2017 Honda CBR1000 northbound on Bear Corbitt Road (SR7) north of Wrangle Hill Road (SR72) at an apparent high rate of speed. The motorcyclist began to brake in response to a separate motorcycle entering Bear Corbitt Road ahead of him. This caused his motorcycle to enter into a high-speed wobble and drive off of the east side of the roadway into a grassy area. The right side of the motorcycle sideswiped a utility pole located on the east side of the roadway and then traveled up a grassy berm where it then hit two small landscaping trees. The motorcycle then fell on its side and slid across the entrance into the newly constructed industrial park and came to a stop in a wooded area north of the entrance. The operator was ejected from his motorcycle and slid across the parking lot entrance where he struck a raised curb.