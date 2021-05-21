newsbreak-logo
Driver charged for DUI after crashing car, leaving an unbuckled child with severe injuries

By Shared by Jeff Jones
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
JONESBORO, GA – Clayton County police officers have issued a wanted bulletin for a woman whose car overturned, injuring an unrestrained 6-year-old. On May 18, 2021, at approximately 10:07 p.m., Clayton County Police Officers responded to the 2000 block of Noah’s Ark Road, Jonesboro in reference to a concerned citizen advising they heard a collision, went outside, and observed a 6-year-old child wandering and bleeding.

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

