COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —This week, Columbus County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is recognizing Small Business Week, with the campaign “Keep It ColumbUS”. The campaign’s goal is to encourage shoppers to support small and locally owned business. The chamber has a compiled list of local businesses for shoppers to support, and Jennifer Holcomb, president of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce and Tourism said when the pandemic began, more people started to shop local, and she hopes they will continue.