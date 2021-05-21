Poll Part 2: Why some South Dakotans are pessimistic about the future

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Four South Dakotans have been announced as 2021 Bush Fellows for their leading transformative change in their communities:. Patricia Acevedo Fuentes is passionate about equitable community design. She understands that architecture is powerful and permanent but sees that her field often ignores the impact one building can have on an entire community. As an architect, she seeks to make the design and construction of places and spaces more equitable and inclusive. One of the few Latinas in her profession and in the region, she wants to play a leading role in creating communities of justice and belonging. She will expand her knowledge of public policy to better address exclusionary practices and funding formulas that adversely affect rural and remote areas. She will also build connections with leaders engaged in the design and spatial justice movement.