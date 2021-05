Welcome back to RotoBaller’s Statcast pitcher Studs and Duds article series! Each week I will select an advanced stat, choose two top performers and two under-performers, and analyze what those stats could mean for future fantasy output. Now roughly a month into the season, we are starting to gather a decent sample of data for pitchers, which can help paint a clearer picture as to whether or not players will continue to perform as they have. It seems like a good time to focus on one of my favorite advanced metrics; skill-interactive earned run average (SIERA).