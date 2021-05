Talented Gospel singer Florence Isiguzo-Davis comes up with two new releases that churn out her best musical qualities and lingers in the listener’s mind uninterruptedly. (YorkPedia Editorial):- San Antonio, Texas May 17, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Basking her songs into the most charming and melodious gospel music, artist Florence Isiguzo-Davis aka Dr. Flomusic is a talented contemporary gospel singer and songwriter who is emerging on the scene to embrace the best elements of the genre. The soulful singer has a magnetic aura and offers a praise-worthy listening experience with her deeply emotional and relatable songs. Destined to set a lasting impression on the audience with her craft, the singer showcases her individuality and shares instances from her personal life through immersive soundscapes.