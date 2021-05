A new Superman statue has arrived as Prime 1 Studio takes DC Comics fans to the twisted Dark Multiverse. Coming out of the twisted storyline, Dark Nights: Metal, we are seeing the Man of Steel like you've never seen him before. This 1/3 scale statue stands 35 inches tall as it showcases a conquering Superman on top of his pile of trophies. The statue will feature the Man of Steel on a Dark Multiverse themed vase as well as a wired fabric cape which will allow collectors to pose it how they like. Prime 1 Studio is offering multiple versions of the statue with the Deluxe Edition that will include swappable parts. These parts will include a secondary head sculpt as well as two swappable arms, including one with the skull of Batman.