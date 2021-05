Stars, Predators fight for fourth in Central; Penguins, Capitals vie for first in East. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2021 NHL postseason. There are 18 days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions -- the seven-team Scotia North and eight-team MassMutual East, Discover Central and Honda West -- are tight. The top four teams in each of the four divisions reach the playoffs.