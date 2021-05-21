newsbreak-logo
CNN’s Chris Cuomo Couldn’t Cover His Brother Andrew’s Harassment Allegations so He Secretly Advised Him Instead

By Vivian Kane
The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the last few months, as sexual harassment allegations piled up against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, hs brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, has refrained from covering the story. In fact, to avoid a conflict of interest, Chris Cuomo has (mostly) stayed away from covering his brother since he first joined the network in 2013. For some reason, an exception was made during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Andrew Cuomo has appeared on his brother’s show multiple times, usually to do some snarky brother banter about who their mom loves more, like a little skit injected into the middle of a global pandemic.

The Mary Sue

The Mary Sue

