Vegas Surges Past Wild for 5-2 Win to Take 2-1 Series Lead

In Boston, Craig Smith scored in the second overtime on Wednesday night as the Bruins defeated Washington, 3-2. The win gives Boston a 2-1 series lead. “I kind of circled back into the zone, they had a goalie set behind the net,” Smith said. “I don’t know if there was a miscommunication between the two, it kind of looked like it. But I just tried to jump on it, and it seemed like I created a little bit of a turnover there and that gave me just enough time to get it.