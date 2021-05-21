Vegas Surges Past Wild for 5-2 Win to Take 2-1 Series Lead

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleReilly Smith capped a three-goal second-period surge by the Vegas Golden Knights with the go-ahead score in a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild. The Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead on the Wild in this first round playoff series. Mark Stone had two goals, Patrick Brown and William Karlsson also scored and Nick Holden had two assists for the Golden Knights. Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek had the goals for the Wild. Game 4 is in Minnesota on Saturday night.

