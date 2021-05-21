Fug or Fab Flashback: Kate Moss at Cannes in 2016

When I was looking back at these photos, I assumed Blake was in Cannes as a L’Oreal spokesperson — they regularly send gorgeous people to Cannes for promotional purposes — but while she was there do some of that, she was actually also there to promote Cafe Society, a Woody Allen film I think we all forget existed (also starring Kristen Stewart, Steve Carrell, and a lot of folks who I suspect would not make a Woody Allen movie now, five years down the line), and The Shallows, which I actually did want to see and maybe this will remind me! She wore some really great stuff; let’s admire it. (Here’s a link to our retrospective of what she wore at Cannes in 2014 as well as 2016 (most of the pics are different!); did you know she’s only been while pregnant?)