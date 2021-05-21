newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Fug or Fab Flashback: Kate Moss at Cannes in 2016

By Heather
gofugyourself.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, what do you know: The Halston miniseries is out now, and around this time five years ago, supermodel Kate Moss descended upon Cannes in a vintage Halston. I love it when a tie-in comes together.

www.gofugyourself.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halston
Person
Kate Moss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Fab#Flashback#Supermodel Kate Moss#Love#Vintage#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesEvening Star

Kate Moss auctions off sleeping video

Kate Moss will give one lucky fan an insight into what it's like to sleep next to her as she auctions off a piece of video artwork to raise funds for a mental health charity. In one of three video artworks, which are being auctioned to raise money for charity Gurls Talk, Kate can be seen sleeping, with the artwork already raking in an £11,000 bid so far.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Next It Jeans, and They're a Vibe

Spring is in full swing, celebrities are going outside a lot again, and jeans are getting less serious. Specifically, the celebrity we're talking about is Emily Ratajkowski and the jeans we're referring to are from Reformation (one of Emrata's all-time favorite brands). You may recall a previous pair of whimsical Reformation jeans that made the celebrity rounds (and still do), the Newsprint jeans. Kendall Jenner, Addison Rae, and Kaia Gerber are a few of its fans. But there's a new pair of Reformation jeans to covet, and they're even more eye-catching.
Celebritiesgofugyourself.com

Blake Lively Looked Pretty Amazing at Cannes…

When I was looking back at these photos, I assumed Blake was in Cannes as a L’Oreal spokesperson — they regularly send gorgeous people to Cannes for promotional purposes — but while she was there do some of that, she was actually also there to promote Cafe Society, a Woody Allen film I think we all forget existed (also starring Kristen Stewart, Steve Carrell, and a lot of folks who I suspect would not make a Woody Allen movie now, five years down the line), and The Shallows, which I actually did want to see and maybe this will remind me! She wore some really great stuff; let’s admire it. (Here’s a link to our retrospective of what she wore at Cannes in 2014 as well as 2016 (most of the pics are different!); did you know she’s only been while pregnant?)
Designers & Collectionsgofugyourself.com

Unfug or Fab: Riley Keough In a Gucci Rerun

When Dakota Johnson wore this in the Gucci campaign, I said it seemed fun from what I could see of it, and now here Riley Keough is thoughtfully giving us a clear view. My conclusion: It looked better seated, partly because you can’t see the messy crops. Each piece is snazzy enough, but all together — and with the bright silver shoes and bag — they are giving such wild jazz hands that I’m surprised she hasn’t taken flight.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
POPSUGAR

She May Be a Fancy Fashion Designer Now, but Victoria Beckham Can Still Conjure Posh Spice

Just like many millennials, Victoria Beckham will always have a place in her heart (and closet) for Posh Spice. Over the weekend, the fashion designer shared a mirror selfie paying tribute to her Spice Girls alias and her signature look, the little black dress, as well as the group's peace-sign pose. "Hoping you all have a spicy Saturday!!" Victoria captioned the post. Several of Victoria's famous followers left their excitement in the comments, including her future daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, who simply wrote, "I love this."
Beauty & Fashiontownandcountrymag.com

How to Dress like Halston's Muses

Early on in Netflix's Halston, Ewan McGregor's Roy Halston quips that you simply can never have too many muses—and many muses he did truly have. From his close friend and confidant Liza Minnelli, to his creative collaborator Elsa Peretti, to the models he favored like Bianca Jagger, Karen Bjornson, and Pat Cleveland, what's clear is one thing: though they may differ in personal style, to be a Halstonette meant quite unequivocally that you were an icon in your own right.
Beauty & Fashionnuevoculture.com

5 outrageous fashion moments the upcoming Cher biopic needs to include

Cher is having a moment right now – although, let’s be honest, when isn’t Cher having a moment. Last month, Zendaya looked to the star for inspiration for her Valentino gown and sweeping hair at the Oscars, while Dua Lipa paid tribute with a Swarovski crystal butterfly motif dress at this year’s Grammys. And now a new biopic all about Cher’s life and six decade-long career has been announced.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

8 Kate Moss Prada Moments From The ’90s That Still Define Summer Style

Is it weird that fashion editors can typically chart significant life events according to Prada runway collections? That breakups, house moves, career highs and trials are (at the time unknowingly) indexed according to Miuccia Prada’s most memorable catwalk unveilings. Just as a summer heat wave will tag our recollections, making them that bit easier to redeem from the blur, the calendar of international fashion shows – which, pre-Covid-19, came and went with the fixity of family birthdays – delivered the Prada-ness.
Designers & Collectionsnuevoculture.com

As if! Alicia Silverstone stars in Rodarte’s latest lookbook

Reader, we’re totally buggin’. Yet again, Rodarte founders Kate and Laura Mulleavy have tapped an iconic guest star for their latest lookbook, taking Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone to the beach to model the label’s AW21 collection. In-keeping with the timeless style of Silverstone’s alter-ego from the film, Cher Horowitz, the...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

There’s One Handbag Beyoncé, Elizabeth Taylor, and Harry Styles All Agree On

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Harry Styles’s outfits are as talked about as his songs. And as such, whenever the pop star expands his Gucci-fied wardrobe to include a new concept, it’s worth examining. Styles and his stylist, Harry Lambert, have a near prescient ability to anticipate trends before they hit the mainstream, and their influence extends beyond menswear. At last night’s Brit Awards ceremony, Styles picked up his Best British Single award in a modish wool and silk double-breasted suit from Alessandro Michele’s Gucci Aria collection. The look would have been notable by itself—Styles is among the first to wear pieces from the show, which took place less than a month ago—but his choice of accessory had people talking. Just look at that bamboo top-handle bag.
Designers & Collectionstomandlorenzo.com

WERQ From Home: Kate Hudson in Valentino

Miss Kate’s got a little Valentino action happening at home this week, although you wouldn’t think these two outfits were coming from the same design house, given the broad differences in style. Y’know? You had us until we got to the shoes. Not just because we don’t like the design,...
Designers & Collectionspapermag.com

Chanel Is in a Punk Rock State of Mind

Chanel might not be the first name you associate with lip piercings, fishnet stockings and graphic concert tees, but the brand fully embraced these elements and more in their Cruise 2022 show today. Between the heavier-than-usual eyeliner, spike-y jewelry and leather fringe, it's clear that creative director Virginie Viard was...
Celebritiesspectator.us

I can finally spill the beans about Halston and Princess Margaret

Unfortunate choice: Ewan McGregor stars as Halston in the new Netflix series (Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix) Already on your idiot box via Netflix is a mini-series about a man who also used one name, but burned out rather early due to an outsized ego and too much coke. His name was Halston, and his fame was based on the fact that he designed a pillbox hat that Jackie Kennedy Onassis wore at her hubby’s inauguration. Yes, fame is tricky, especially in America, where self-creation was invented and where superciliousness and sleekness pass for gravity and depth. I knew Halston, he was a friend of my then sister-in-law, but we had zero in common. In fact, he thought I wasn’t important enough to greet in a nightclub, and I didn’t exactly ever mistake him for a Hemingway hero. Never mind.
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

The story behind Halston’s '70s-glam costumes, from reviving Studio 54 to teaching Ewan McGregor how to sew

There’s a scene early in the first episode of Halston, the new Netflix miniseries, when fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick is creating a dress for Liza Minnelli – while she’s in it. Halston, played by Ewan McGregor as a man on the brink of becoming a defining cultural force, unfurls a bolt of crimson silk satin and drapes a length around a nude Minnelli (Krysta Rodriguez). A twist here, a pin there, and he considers his invention in the full-length mirror.
Designers & Collectionswmagazine.com

Gigi Hadid and Baby Khai Match in Isabel Marant

What did you wear when you were a baby? If you’re like us, your caretakers decked you out in baby gear that served exactly one purpose: it was easily cleanable. When your mom is Gigi Hadid, however, you get to wear Versace before you’re a year old, because why wait until you outgrow infantile amnesia to rock the freshest fits? Hadid just posted a photo on Instagram of herself and baby Khai matching in their latest joint luxury fashion statement.