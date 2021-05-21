Home run-slugging senior voted Kalamazoo-area spring sports Athlete of the Week
KALAMAZOO, MI – It didn’t take long for Kalamazoo Hackett baseball coaching staff to know they had a unique player in Steven Widger. His speed made him a natural fit in centerfield, but his toughness and arm strength made him a valuable asset behind the plate, and while it’s not unheard of to see a player bounce between the two positions, as Detroit Tigers’ second-round draft pick Dillon Dingler did at Ohio State, it’s far from the norm.www.mlive.com