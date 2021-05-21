newsbreak-logo
Watch: Spring game clips of UF QB commit Nick Evers

By Blake Alderman
247Sports
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFlower Mound (TX) four-star quarterback Nick Evers capped off his final spring football season of his high school career this month. The Florida Gators signal caller commit will now prepare for not only a busy June on the recruiting front, as he tries to build up the Gators class, but also preparation for his final year of high school football in the fall. Evers competed in his teams spring football game and shared some of the clips from him in action. You can get a glimpse at the future Florida Gators signal caller in his clips he shared below. You can also see clips of Evers from the Elite 11 regional camp earlier this spring above.

