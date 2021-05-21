Rafe Spall and Esther Smith talk second season of Apple TV+ adoption comedy, ‘Trying’

"I don't think you get how time travel works." Saban Films has released the official trailer for a romantic comedy titled Long Story Short, made by actor / filmmaker Josh Lawson. This actually premiered at the Luxembourg City Film Festival last month, and lands on VOD this July. Teddy wakes up the morning after his wedding to discover that every few minutes he's jumping forward to the next year of his life. "Watching his future flash before his eyes, Teddy must make every second count if he is to win back the woman he loves in this feel good comedy about second chances." Rafe Spall stars as Teddy, with Zahra Newman as his love interest Leanne, and a cast including Ronny Chieng, Josh Lawson, Dena Kaplan, Ben Taylor, and Noni Hazlehurst. This reminds me of About Time, using time as the conceit to talk more about love.