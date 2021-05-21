newsbreak-logo
Rafe Spall and Esther Smith talk second season of Apple TV+ adoption comedy, ‘Trying’

ktbb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRafe Spall and Esther Smith are ready to bring more humor and heart to the adoption process in the second season of Apple TV+’s British comedy Trying, which debuts today. The two play married London couple Jason and Nikki, who, after being approved for adoption in season one, find that the process only gets more complicated from there. They’re now faced with the prospect of picking, and bonding with, the child of their dreams.

