There is another reality in which the third season of Aziz Ansari’s sorta-sitcom Master of None looks very different from the one now streaming on Netflix. In this alternate timeline, Ansari was not personally caught up in the #MeToo fallout and the Covid-19 pandemic never happened; thus it is possible for season three to pick up where season two left off: a lovelorn Dev whimsically riding his Italian neo-realist bicycle to buzzy food spots, making bittersweet remarks about millennial dating as he goes.