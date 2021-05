With the pandemic wreaking unprecedented mental health havoc, we all have a shared traumatic experience. It’s no wonder mental health support groups are gaining traction. Last month, I attended my first support group shortly after my birthday, aptly titled “Oh Sh*t, I’m 30” on an app called Sesh. I finally admitted what I had been trying to push out: saying “30” out loud made me feel and face a range of emotions. In my foray into therapist-led support groups, we shared, meditated, and felt into our body spaces for a quick hour in our private virtual, and then vanishing, Zoom space. It was a nice way to carve out an hour dedicated to processing the things I was feeling.