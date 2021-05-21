Where you can buy gaming supplies and relics in Las Vegas

slot machine Image by Igor Ovsyannykov from Pixabay

When you see the vacant building of what once was the Gambler’s General Store, you may fear it has closed. The pandemic has taken many casualties, but fortunately, the this great store is not one of them. You can still buy your gambling books, old Las Vegas relics, and fun souvenirs from both this store and it’s neighbor to the north, Spinetti’s.

These two shops are the perfect encapsulation of Las Vegas. In both of the stores you will be able to purchase a variety of Las Vegas items. If you can think of it and it has to do with casinos, you can get it in one of these two locations! They have custom poker chips, crabs, bingo, poker, and blackjack supplies. They also have a ton of Las Vegas souvenirs and gambling books. Whether you’re looking to be entertained with stories of former for less dancers or if you’re looking for a strategy on how to play blackjack, The stores have you covered.

The Gambler’s General Store changed ownership and moved locations. It is now across the street from the old location. It’s easy to miss as the old location was so large, however just look east and you’ll see that familiar triple seven larger than life slot machine. Then you’ll know you’ve got your supply store. If you’re looking for books, this is the better shop to visit. They have a vast library — in fact, an entire room is dedicated to Las Vegas related publishing. There are books on how to beat various games, strategies, and notes on sites of historical significance.

If you’re looking for an ashtray used cards even an old slot machine, Spinetti’s has you covered. They have a wider selection of Vegas memorabilia and a smaller book section. Prices are also a tad lower than the Gambler’s General. The two stores are literally across a small one-way street, so both are worth the visit. You’re bound to find something neat at either one.

While the pandemic has taken many local businesses from open to closed, fortunately these staples of Las Vegas live on. Sin City is home to many unique niche stores, and The Gamblers’s General Store and Spinetti’s are two great ones that are not to be missed!