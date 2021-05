SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The USC Upstate softball team is headed up the road to Boiling Springs, N.C. for the Big South Tournament this week as the No. 2 Seed in the field. USC Upstate finished the regular season with an overall record of 26-15 and 13-5 in conference competition to finish in second place in the regular season standings. This is the second consecutive season in which the Spartans have been the No. 2 seed. Campbell is the No. 1 seed after finishing the regular season with an overall record of 24-16 and 15-3 in Big South play. The Spartans and the Camels never faced each other this season as the original matchup was cancelled due to COVID within the Camels program.