Podcast #629 – Nvidia LHR GPUs, Modular Laptop, Pure Rock Slim 2 Cooler, Cherry KB & Mouse + More!
Another show in the bag! Episode #629 was notable for it’s complete lack of drama and relatively smooth running nature. I blame Kent. Nvidia is releasing the Low Hash Rate GPUs, but not all of them will be and not all will be labeled as such. Intel would like to switch all your PSUs over to 12 Volt Only, and AMD is trying to XT all the things. There’s rumors of a XT CPU variant, and there’s also some AMD PCI driver coding issues on older CPUs, and Microsoft is offering audio narration for locations in Flight Sim – kinda cool.pcper.com