Virgil van Dijk has ruled out captaining the Netherlands at this summer’s European Championship to focus on regaining full fitness with Liverpool. The Liverpool defender is recovering from the cruciate injury that curtailed his season in October but had an outside chance of returning for the delayed Euro 2020 finals. In his first interview since the injury, however, Van Dijk has announced he will not be part of Frank de Boer’s squad and will work on the final stages of his rehabilitation.