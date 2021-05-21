newsbreak-logo
ASEV and NGRA to Present One-Day Symposium on Precision Viticulture

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 2 days ago

DAVIS , Calif., May 21, 2021 – Data-driven farming has its benefits, but for many grape growers, knowing where to start can be daunting. The American Society for Enology and Viticulture (ASEV) has partnered with the National Grape Research Alliance (NGRA) for a one-day symposium on precision viticulture, gathering some of the most well-regarded scientists working in precision viticulture research as well as growers applying precision technology and techniques. The one-day symposium will take place at the 72nd ASEV National Conference on Monday, June 21, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

