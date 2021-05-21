ASEV and NGRA to Present One-Day Symposium on Precision Viticulture
DAVIS , Calif., May 21, 2021 – Data-driven farming has its benefits, but for many grape growers, knowing where to start can be daunting. The American Society for Enology and Viticulture (ASEV) has partnered with the National Grape Research Alliance (NGRA) for a one-day symposium on precision viticulture, gathering some of the most well-regarded scientists working in precision viticulture research as well as growers applying precision technology and techniques. The one-day symposium will take place at the 72nd ASEV National Conference on Monday, June 21, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.wineindustryadvisor.com