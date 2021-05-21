This Video Shows the Rarest Gorilla in the World with Multiple Babies

Ivy McLeod is two years old and full of life and is eagerly waiting to bring home Lucky, the family's new pup. Ivy was born without hands and hasn't really started noticing that some people have hands while she doesn't. Ivy is a congenital bilateral transhumeral amputee. Ivy McLeod is a curious child and loves coloring. She holds the markers between her toes to draw. Her mother, Vanessa McLeod, knows it's a matter of time before Ivy notices the difference and asks her why. McLeod decided the best way to let her understand and celebrate that difference was to get her a puppy with a similar limb difference. She wanted someone Ivy could relate to, someone who she loved. That's how McLeod found Lucky and she was lucky to find the pup in their Vancouver, British Columbia neighborhood within a few short weeks since the search began.