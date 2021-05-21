newsbreak-logo
This Video Shows the Rarest Gorilla in the World with Multiple Babies

WKYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wildlife Conservation Society has captured the first-ever images of Cross River gorillas in Nigeria's Mbe Mountains with several infants of different ages. They say it shows protection efforts are working.

