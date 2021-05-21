Sturgis OKs Rally open container

STURGIS — It will be legal to drink a beer on Sturgis’ Main Street during this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The Sturgis City Council Monday approved an open container resolution valid for one year allowing beer and wine to be consumed in an area spanning about 24 blocks in downtown Sturgis. The open container zone spans an area from the Sturgis Vets Club on the east to the Sturgis Community Center on the west, and from Sherman Street on the south to Dudley Street on the north during nine days of the Rally.