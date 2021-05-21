newsbreak-logo
Soccer

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Betting Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

By Phil Kitromilides
goal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe La Liga season and is going down to the wire and Goal is backing a goal-filled game when Unai Emery's side visit the title-chasing capital club. Real Madrid welcome Villarreal to the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano on Saturday afternoon with the La Liga title on the line for Zinedine Zidane's men.

UEFAsportschatplace.com

Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid 5/16/21 LaLiga Soccer Pick, Odds, and Prediction

Over 2.5 (-138), Under 2.5 (+110) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. Athletic Bilbao is hosting Real Madrid at San Mames in round 37 in the Spanish LaLiga. The situation is interesting in LaLiga, and Bilbao could very well knock Real Madrid out of the title race here. Bilbao has had some really good results in LaLiga lately, and they have lost only 1 of their last 6 games while winning 2 of those 6 games. Bilbao is now in 9th place in LaLiga standings with 46 points, and they have no chance at getting to the Europa League spot. In their last game against Huesca on the road, Bilbao has had 50% of ball possession, 3 shots on goal, 0 corner kicks, 1 big chance created, and 75% of the correct passes. Once again, it was a sloppy game by Bilbao, especially in the attacking end, and they ended up losing this match 1-0. Bilbao has one of the best defenses in the league this season with 39 conceded goals in 36 games while scoring 46 goals, which isn’t bad considering they have been struggling throughout the entire season. with only 8 scored goals, Berenguer is the leading goalscorer for Bilbao, while Williams added 6 goals and 7 assists. Zarraga, Nolaskoain, Muniain, Capa, Lekue, and Barchiche are all injured for Bilbao at this time. As I’ve mentioned, Bilbao can’t reach the Europa League, but it would be nice to finish the season by beating Real Madrid.
UEFAshepherdgazette.com

La Liga: Toni Kroos To Miss Actual Madrid’s Final League Recreation After Testing Optimistic For Coronavirus

Toni Kroos has been in isolation since May 14.© Instagram. Real Madrid will miss the services of Toni Kroos for their last game of the season against Villarreal on Saturday after the German midfielder tested positive for coronavirus. The defending La Liga champions on Monday confirmed that Kroos has been in isolation since May 14 after he came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Soccerthestatszone.com

2020-21 Spanish Primera – Granada vs Real Madrid Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. Where is Granada vs Real Madrid being played? Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes, Granada. Where can I get tickets for Granada vs Real Madrid? No tickets...
UEFAmanagingmadrid.com

OFFICIAL: Toni Kroos tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid have announced on their website that midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for Covid-19, which means that he will miss the last game of the season against Villarreal. Real Madrid C. F. announces that our player, Toni Kroos, tested positive in the COVID-19 test he underwent today. Kroos...
Premier LeagueTribTown.com

Belgium coach Martinez calls up Doku, Trossard for Euro 2020

BRUSSELS — Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard were called up Monday to the Belgium squad for the European Championship alongside the usual stalwarts of the country’s “Golden Generation.”. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez named Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel in his list of 26 players for...
Soccer90min.com

Zinedine Zidane blasts suggestions he has told Real Madrid squad he is leaving

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has hit back at reports suggesting he has already told his players that he will be leaving the club this summer. Rumours from across Europe have suggested that Zidane, whose future has been up in the air for what feels like an eternity anyway, has already confessed to his squad that he plans to walk away, regardless of whether they win La Liga.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid: 3 things that can convince Zinedine Zidane to stay

On Saturday, the 15th of May, big news shook up Real Madrid, their fans, and Spanish football in general. With just 24 hours remaining for Real Madrid’s penultimate game of the season against Athletic Bilbao, news broke out that the club’s manager Zinedine Zidane will leave Real Madrid after the 2020/21 season ends.
Soccertherealchamps.com

Real Madrid vs. Villarreal: 3 things to look forward to

Real Madrid will face Villarreal on Saturday afternoon at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, having picked up all three points this past weekend at San Mames. Since the Yellow Submarine’s season will be on the line a few days after this LaLiga fixture in the Europa League Final, Los Blancos will like their chances of holding up their end of the deal in the title race.
UEFACNN

Euro football roundup: Atlético Madrid closes in on La Liga title with dramatic comeback

(CNN) — Atlético Madrid completed a stunning late comeback against Osasuna to move within touching distance of a first La Liga title since 2014. Diego Simeone's side was trailing 1-0 going into the game's closing stages after Ante Budimir had given Osasuna the lead, but two goals in the final eight minutes turned the match on its head and ensured Atleti's fate remains in its own hands going into the final game of the season.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Real Madrid defender Nacho: Players want Zidane to stay

Real Madrid defender Nacho insists the players expect coach Zinedine Zidane to stay next season. After victory at Athletic Bilbao, Zidane denied reports he had informed his players that he would be stepping down at the end of the campaign. And Sunday's matchwinner Nacho stated: "In football one moment you...
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

Real Madrid remain most valuable football club brand in the world

For the third consecutive year, Real Madrid have been dubbed the most valuable football club brand in the world by Brand Finance. According to Brand Finance, as part of their Football 50 2021, Real Madrid are top of the football world, and boast a brand value of €1,276 million. Rounding...
UEFAsemoball.com

Real Madrid midfielder Kroos tests positive for coronavirus

MADRID (AP) -- Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week before the team's final Spanish league match, the club said on Monday. The Germany midfielder is expected to miss the team's decisive game against Villarreal on Saturday, when Madrid needs a victory...