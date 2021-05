Tajon Buchanan didn’t have the start to the season that he was hoping for, but since that fateful night in Chicago, he has turned things around. With all of the acquisitions that New England had in the offseason, fans wondered where Buchanan would fit in. In 2020, the Canadien played on the right wing but in the postseason he featured at right back. This season we have seen Buchanan feature on the left wing, but in the last two games he has returned to the right wing.