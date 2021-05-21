Funding Source Insight: Post-Pandemic Access to Capital

CHARLOTTE – As with virtually all transport-driven industries during the pandemic and now as we experience post-pandemic fallout, the landscape supply industry is no different inasmuch as experiencing current disrupted supply chains that amount to less available material and a shortage of trucks and drivers to transport those materials. I talk to a lot of truck drivers, truck mechanics, and repair shop owners, and the time it takes just to get truck parts has increased from days to weeks. The transportation industry and the wood processing industry that requires grinders, chippers, conveyor belts, loaders, etc. have been seriously affected by this economic slowdown. From lumber processing to the transport of lumber products and byproducts, the lumber industry has seen a 252% increase in the cost of lumber. That is a result of mills closing down or significantly scaling down operations in 2020 and is directly associated with the pandemic and the economy slowing to a crawl. Now demand is high and supply is trying to catch up. Until it does, local landscape material suppliers will struggle to maintain their product lines that normally would be readily available – even during this busy Spring season. The industry will correct, but until then, be prepared for many of your favorite landscape products and materials to be in limited supply, on backorder, and requiring your patience for availability. Our industry is just one example out of thousands in this country of the widespread effect this pandemic has had on our supply chains and the American economy as a whole.