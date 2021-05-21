newsbreak-logo
Funding Source Insight: Post-Pandemic Access to Capital

monitordaily.com
 1 day ago

Monitor checks in with leaders from two banks that provide capital to equipment finance companies. They talk about the biggest challenges their clients faced in 2020 and what it takes to get a deal done in today’s environment. In the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown, many feared the worst...

Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

MENA Region Wholesale Banking Businesses Getting Lower Multiples from Investors than Non-Bank Entities: Report

Wholesale banking has been undervalued, however, it has provided consistent results during the COVID-19 crisis, according to a recent report from Oliver Wyman and Morgan Stanley. The wholesale and transaction banking report, titled “Striving to Sustain Returns,” reveals that markets and investment banking were significantly more stable than expected –...
Anchorage, AKAnchorage Daily News

The pandemic boosted productivity. Post-pandemic will boost it more.

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to be ending almost as abruptly as it began. Across the U.S., states are dropping restrictions on business activity and people are resuming normal lives. Throughout the pandemic, there’s been evidence that remote work has increased the productivity of some workers and businesses. So it’s natural...
MarketsSFGate

Cryptocurrency Landscape Heats Up as Financial Institutions Buy In

BOSTON (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. While cryptocurrencies previously stood at the fringe of the payments space, in 2021, institutional interest has increased as governments and banks have invested in the space. The U.S. regulatory agencies have acted as key drivers by creating roadmaps and guidance for companies wanting to get involved with new or existing crypto projects. Meanwhile, certain banking institutions built infrastructure to enable clients to utilize their cryptocurrencies through traditional financial practices, such as providing custodial services, enabling money transfers, and creating lending products. Globally, countries incorporate cryptocurrencies to different extents. Although many countries lag in adoption, the current trajectory of the market is favorable. Mercator believes that payment processors and fintechs should explore ways to incorporate cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions into their current models to remain competitive. A new research report from Mercator Advisory Group, Cryptocurrencies: Governments and Banks Catch Up to the Adoption Curve, examines the current regulatory and financial developments in the cryptocurrency space and highlights trends and strategies companies use to harness this growth.
Healthstreetfightmag.com

Frictionless Payments Evolve Post-Pandemic

From tethered to cordless, handheld to hands-free. As payment processing hardware continues to evolve, retailers are beginning to experiment with allowing customers to actually become their own point-of-sale systems. Merchants and POS technology providers adapted quickly during the Covid-19 pandemic, implementing new touchless payment options for consumers who became nervous...
Public Healthcrowdfundinsider.com

Norway’s Norges Banks Says Financial System Is Working Properly despite COVID Issues, Is Researching CBDCs

Has released its Financial Infrastructure Report 2021 and Norges Bank Papers 2/2021, titled “Retail payment services 2020.”. Norges Bank notes that there have been significantly fewer disruptions in the Norwegian financial infrastructure during the past few years, and the infrastructure has been working well, even during the COVID-19 crisis. Norges Bank claims that the functioning of the financial infrastructure is adequately secure and efficient as well.
Credits & Loansneworleanscitybusiness.com

Sources of capital in the post-PPP environment

SBA 7(a) Loans. The 7(a) loan is one of the most versatile options offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), a federal agency that provides counseling, capital and contracting expertise to America’s small businesses. The SBA does not make direct 7(a) loans, but designates financial institutions to process applications. Because the SBA guarantees a portion of the loan, it mitigates some of the risk for lenders, allowing more early-stage businesses to qualify. This loan’s maximum amount is $5 million and is frequently used for business acquisitions, working capital, debt refinance or to purchase furniture, fixtures and supplies. With the boom in construction, many companies are also using 7(a) loans for equipment purchases.
Economysuasnews.com

Roofr Closes Post-Seed Round Led by Bullpen Capital, Adding $4.25 Million for a Total of $8.25 Million in Funding to Build Out a SaaS Platform for Roofers, by Roofers

Roofr, the all-in-one sales platform for roofing contractors, today announced the company successfully closed of a $4.25 million post-seed round, led by Bullpen Capital, with participation from Avidbank and Crosslink Capital. This investment will bring their total amount raised to $8.25 million since the company was admitted to Y Combinator in 2017. The round comes on the heels of a product evolution that is generating intense interest in the roofing industry.
EconomyeMarketer

The Banking Digital Trust Report 2021

Over the past year, banks built up a consumer trust advantage over competitors such as neobanks and tech companies, per exclusive Insider Intelligence survey data. But as the world turns to a new normal, they’ll have to work to defend the high ground they’ve won. 3 KEY QUESTIONS THIS REPORT...
Businessthepaypers.com

Thunes gets USD 60 mln funding round from Insight Partners

Thunes has raised a USD 60 million growth round led by Insight Partners. According to TechCrunch, Insight is one of the world’s largest venture capital firms, and is known for working closely with growth-stage companies, helping them expand through its ScaleUp programme. The round included participation from existing shareholders. Thunes’ last funding announcement was in September 2020 a USD 60 million Series B led by Helios Investment Partners. Other investors include GGV Capital and Checkout.com.
Economysgbonline.com

Icon Source Closes $1.6 Million Funding Round

Icon Source closed a $1.6 million seed round. The funding will support the company’s expansion as it adds to its sales team, improves its digital platform and prepares to facilitate deals for college athletes on July 1, 2021. Participants in the round included previous and new investors, including Hawke Ventures.
Public Healthazbigmedia.com

Alliance Bank report shows what’s in store for economy in wake of pandemic

Alliance Bank of Arizona, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, has released a National Economic Intelligence Report that takes an in-depth look at how the U.S. economy has fared through COVID-19 and what may be anticipated in the post-pandemic environment. Created by Beacon Economics, one of the nation’s leading Independent economic research and consulting firms, the report provides a broader picture of the fiscal health of the nation, which affects local economies.
RetailPosted by
The Hill

Pent-up consumer demand fuels post-pandemic spending spree

American consumers are emerging from a year of lockdown and isolation with their wallets out, fueling a spending spree that could help ailing businesses that struggled to survive the pandemic. New data from several major financial institutions shows consumer spending up dramatically over the same period a year ago, when...
EconomySFGate

CivicPlus® Announces $290M Funding Investment from Insight Partners

Funding Will Accelerate Expansion of its Revolutionary Civic Experience Platform. CivicPlus, a leading provider of cloud-based software for local governments, has announced a $290 million investment from global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners. With Insight Partners’ backing, CivicPlus will accelerate the marketplace impact of its Civic Experience Platform, which enables local governments to optimize interactions with citizens across every department and every service. With the Civic Experience Platform, local governments increase citizen satisfaction, maximize revenue generation, and operate more efficiently.
Businessfinextra.com

Decisive Capital Management signs WealthTech licensing deal with New Access

New Access, the wealth management and private banking software company, is proud to announce the signature of a license agreement with Decisive Capital Management SA. Decisive Capital Management SA is an independent, Next -Generation financial advisor providing services exclusively to sophisticated ultra-high net worth individuals, families, and institutional investors. Established since 2016 in Geneva, Decisive has more than 70 professionals in Switzerland and in the UK to strengthen its worldwide presence across strategic international locations. In early 2021, the company opened a new office in Zurich and has over $4.3 billion of assets under supervision.
MarketsFinancial-Planning.com

Investing in the post-pandemic paradigm

The COVID pandemic, and more than a year of preventative lockdowns, have transformed the way we interact. As the world gets vaccinated and moves closer to normalcy again, investors should take note of these 5 trends, which took off during the pandemic and are likely to continue. An accelerated technological...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Supply, Demand and the Post-Pandemic

CHARLOTTE – As with virtually all transport-driven industries during the pandemic and now as we experience post-pandemic fallout, the landscape supply industry is no different inasmuch as experiencing current disrupted supply chains that amount to less available material and a shortage of trucks and drivers to transport those materials. I talk to a lot of truck drivers, truck mechanics, and repair shop owners, and the time it takes just to get truck parts has increased from days to weeks. The transportation industry and the wood processing industry that requires grinders, chippers, conveyor belts, loaders, etc. have been seriously affected by this economic slowdown. From lumber processing to the transport of lumber products and byproducts, the lumber industry has seen a 252% increase in the cost of lumber. That is a result of mills closing down or significantly scaling down operations in 2020 and is directly associated with the pandemic and the economy slowing to a crawl. Now demand is high and supply is trying to catch up. Until it does, local landscape material suppliers will struggle to maintain their product lines that normally would be readily available – even during this busy Spring season. The industry will correct, but until then, be prepared for many of your favorite landscape products and materials to be in limited supply, on backorder, and requiring your patience for availability. Our industry is just one example out of thousands in this country of the widespread effect this pandemic has had on our supply chains and the American economy as a whole.
EconomySFGate

RCN Capital Surpasses 10,000 Loans Funded

Origination Milestone Confirms Company’s Strength in the Private Lending Industry. RCN Capital, a leading nationwide private lender specializing in providing financing for real estate investors, announced that it has funded over 10,000 loans since its inception in 2010, affirming the company as an influential lender in the space. This is...