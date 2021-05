Giro d’Italia Stage 12: Today was a day for the break, but they had to work for it in the first 70 kilometres. When the break succeeded to make the escape, it was big and the peloton let them take 11 minutes. The group split and we were left four that split to two: Chris Hamilton (DSM) and Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën). The Italian had the best sprint for the stage win. Egan Bernal (INEOS Grenadiers) came in with the peloton to hold the overall lead.