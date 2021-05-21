newsbreak-logo
Trickstuff Offer (Ever So Slightly Less Expensive) Blacked Out 'Stealth' Brakes

By Henry Quinney Follow Following
Pinkbike.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrickstuff, the German components manufacturer famed for their brakes bring a new line to their range - the blacked out Stealth line. The Stealth brakes have come about because Trickstuff were being confronted by a familiar problem in manufacturing - what to do with technically perfect parts that have cosmetic flaws? A brake with less than perfect anodization will still work flawlessly. The demand on resources, both in terms of time and materials to make the brake, is the same whether the finished product is perfect or not.

