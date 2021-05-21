RNG secures 1st spot in MSI finals by defeating PSG Talon
The first finalist of the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational is the LPL’s Royal Never Give Up, who beat PSG Talon in the first semifinal match. After a lot of best-of-one games at MSI, fans finally got to see some of the best teams in a best-of-five format today. The first semifinal was between RNG and PSG Talon, which ended up being an amazing matchup. In the end, it was the LPL champion that came out victorious 3-1 and lived up to expectations by reaching the finals.www.msn.com