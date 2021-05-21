RNG secures 1st spot in MSI finals by defeating PSG Talon

We’re two days into the 2021 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational rumble stage, and the field is becoming clear-cut in regards to which teams will be moving on towards the bracket stage of the tournament. Each team in the stage has six games left on the schedule, though, so don’t count out some of the underdogs just yet. And with how close some of the games have been so far, there’s a serious chance for some tournament-shifting upsets before the rumble stage wraps up on May 18.