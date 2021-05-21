ASEV Honorary Research Lecture to Explore Path for Vineyards to Adapt in Rapidly Changing Environments
Calif., May 20, 2021 – The American Society for Enology and Viticulture (ASEV) is pleased to present this year's Honorary Research Lecturer, Dr. Hans Schultz of Hochschule Geisenheim University in Germany. Dr. Schultz will be presenting the 2021 Honorary Research Lecture, "From Canopy Systems to Water Relations to Climate Change – An Unsteady Path in an Ever Changing Environment," at the 72nd ASEV National Conference on Thursday, June 24, at 11:15 a.m. PDT.