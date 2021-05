Mead is a historic beverage, to say the least, being enjoyed by many for millennia. This ye old drink can be traced all the way back to 7000 BCE, according to Liquor.com. Imagine a big and scary Viking sipping on his honey wine at the dinner table and you will have a somewhat accurate representation! Liquor.com says it was even referred to as "nectar of the gods," and for good reason. Mead, also known as honey wine, is honey and water that is fermented by yeast, according to Delish. Sounds tasty, doesn't it?