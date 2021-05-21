Monterey Wine Company Excited to Announce Travis Proctor as New Winemaker
Monterey Wine Company is a custom wine production facility located in California Central Coast community of King City. We offer the latest in premium wine-making technologies, quality custom crush and processing equipment, experienced blend development, and efficient bottling capabilities to complement our client’s needs. We provide a sound working environment for the wine traditionalist, inventor, and entrepreneur. Our emphasis on innovation, integrity and service is what sets us apart from the rest.wineindustryadvisor.com