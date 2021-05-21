Monterey Wine Company Excited to Announce Travis Proctor as New Winemaker

TASTE News Service, May 24, 2021 – After a long year of staying close to home, now is the time for travelers to finally venture out and indulge themselves. With California set to fully reopen by mid-June and the majority of Americans ready to hit the road and explore, Monterey County Convention & Visitors Bureau (Monterey County CVB) has compiled a list of must-discover routes. and corresponding not-to-miss local dishes and signature beverages throughout the Central Coast destination.