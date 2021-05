QUINCY — Hundreds of volunteers ran together and alone last month to raise more than $77,000 for Quincy's Interfaith Social Services through the annual Stop the Stigma 5K. Participants in the virtual race ran 5K routes of their choice from April 26 to May 2 and shares photos and race times online. Prizes were given to those who shared images in contest categories such as “craziest running socks,” “most scenic route” and “best Stop the Stigma spirit.”