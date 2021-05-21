Conotton Valley Board of Education

newsbreak-logo
KEY ACTION Approved severance payment of unused sick days to retiring elementary principal Mike Wright. DISCUSSION: The board approved severance payment of one-quarter of approximately 139.25 unused, accumulated sick leave days (34.81), for a total of $14,064.63, to retiring elementary principal Mike Wright. Wright came to Conotton Valley after retiring...

Tippecanoe, INNews Now Warsaw

Valley School Board To Have Building Project Hearing

A project hearing and the first preliminary determination hearing for Tippecanoe Valley Schools’ 2022 building project will be held during the Tippecanoe Valley School Board meeting Monday. Superintendent Blaine Conley will speak, along with representatives of Fannie Howey and Baker Tilly, Conley said. The representatives will talk about their part...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

RCSD 2021-2022 budget approved by Board of Education

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Monday evening, the Rochester Board of Education approved the Rochester City School District's 2021-2022 budget. The $986,100,909 budget includes an increase of over $58 million from last year. The district said the budget shifts focus from the district's fiscal stability to prioritizing academics and student performance.
Jamestown, NYjamestowngazette.com

Four Candidates Running for Jamestown Board of Education

Four candidates will be on the ballot for the Jamestown Board of Education election on May 18th. There are two open seats, each for a three-year term beginning July 1, 2021. The candidates are: Frank Galeazzo, Gina Sink, Nina Karbacka and Krysta M. Rives. For more information on the candidates, please visit www.jpsny.org/election.
Green, OHthesuburbanite.com

PLCC Board of Education approves reduction in force

GREEN – Members of the Portage Lakes Career Center (PLCC) Board of Education addressed a reduction of force during its April 22 meeting. Positions for the 2021-22 school year that were approved for elimination were an intervention specialist, administrative assistant and an aviation classroom aide. Also, half day job training, science and social studies teacher and coordinator of special services were eliminated.
Fonda, NYLeader-Herald

FFCSD board of education to meet

FONDA — The Fonda-Fultonville Central School District Board of Education has scheduled its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday via remote videoconference only, with a livestream for the public, according to a news release. To access the live stream, go to www.fondafultonvilleschools.org/boe. The community members can share comments for...
Warwick, NYwarwickadvertiser.com

Warwick Valley School District Board of Education candidates

The Warwick Advertisers asked the seven candidates running for the three open three-year seats in next the Tuesday, May 18, election three broad questions as a prelude to the contest. Those questions were:. Personal information. This can include information about work, family, community service, what is (are) your passion(s), etc.
Sylacauga, ALAnniston Star

Sylacauga Board of Education appoints new superintendent

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Board of Education chose Dr. Michele Eller as the new superintendent of Sylacauga City Schools this morning. She will succeed Dr. Jon Segars, who is set to retire June 30. She begins her duties June 1. “I am humbled and honored to be chosen as the...
Columbia, MOnewspressnow.com

Columbia Board of Education to discuss changes to recording IEP meetings

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education will discuss revisions to Policy KKB during it's meeting Monday night. Policy KKB currently prohibits visual or audio recording on district property unless authorized. Last year, the board discussed the policy, but did not make any changes. Many parents and...
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

JCPS students push for representation on Board of Education

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is considering adding high school students to its Board of Education. The student representatives, one from each of JCPS' seven districts, would represent students' interests at meetings, voicing their perspectives to help inform the board's decision-making process. They would not, however, have the power to vote on anything.
Meridian, OKstillwaterliving.com

Meridian Technology Center Board of Education Member

Gary Johnson Dedicates 25 Years of Service to District. When Gary Johnson took his oath of service in 1996, he couldn’t have anticipated the impact his service would have on students and clients at Meridian Technology Center. Over the course of his 25 years of service, Johnson and his fellow...
Bedford, NYtheexaminernews.com

Bauscher is a Clear Choice to Continue on Bedford Board of Education

I am writing to urge Examiner readers from the Bedford Central School District (BCSD) to vote on Tuesday, May 18 for Mike Bauscher for the Board of Education. I am a parent of two teenagers at Fox Lane Middle School and Fox Lane High School, and have known Mike for several years as a neighbor, community leader, volunteer, coach and friend. Mike has all the qualities that I view as critical for Board of Education members – he cares deeply about the education and development of all children, he is a thoughtful listener, considers all sides of the many challenging issues our school district faces and he is willing to learn and be open to new ideas. He is an effective communicator and has strong analytical skills important for the financial stewardship of the district. He is transparent in his actions and positions and is fundamentally a consensus- and community-builder, which I believe is sorely needed these days.
Dexter, MIwelovedexter.com

Dexter Board of Education Bulletin: April 26 School Board Meeting

The April 26th Board of Education meeting was held both in person in the Bates Boardroom and streamed online via Zoom to allow the opportunity for all community members to participate during the pandemic. DCS Spark Program Pilot. The meeting began with a video presentation showcasing the recent DCS Spark...
Pocahontas County, WValleghenymountainradio.org

Agenda for the May 11th Pocahontas Board of Education Meeting

The Pocahontas County Board of Education will hold a Local School Improvement Council meeting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Hillsboro Elementary School. This will be followed immediately afterwards at that school by their regular board meeting. In-person public attendance will be limited. The agenda for the regular meeting is as follows.
Bellerose, NYtheislandnow.com

Readers Write: Beth Kierez for Floral Park-Bellerose Board of Education.

I am extremely pleased to write this letter recommending Beth Kierez to a position on the Floral Park-Bellerose Board of Education. I met Beth when I became the principal of Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in September 2008. She was an English teacher and right from my first interaction with her I knew that she was going to be one of the teachers that I could rely on.
EducationAlliance Review

Brown Local Board of Education

• Approved the following substitute salaries for the 2021-22 school year: classified - $12, teacher - $90, permanent teacher - $120. • Accepted the resignation of Nicholas Apisa effective July 31. • Approved Renee Congo and Georganne Cooper for home instruction tutoring. • Renewed Jeneva Ford on a 2-year contract.
Great Bend, KSGreat Bend Tribune

Board of Education recognizes school nurses

School nurses and certified nursing assistants at Great Bend USD 428 received ROSE Awards (Recognizing Outstanding Support of Education) during Monday’s board of education meeting. The recipients were school Registered Nurses Keshia Causey, Linda Johnson, Libbie Merritt and Emily Young, and CNAs Cadie Cass, Gracie Guereca, Sharon Denney and Kalyn Blessing.
Fort Scott, KSfortscott.biz

USD234 Board of Education Minutes of May 10

C. Payroll – April 20, 2021 – $1,424,631.30. G. May 15 – Baccalaureate – 4:00 pm; Graduation – 8:00 pm. Gifted teachers, Angie Kemmerer and Paulette Howard, presented a program on. the gifted education program. There were no comments in the public forum section. Reports were given by the following:
Jefferson, GAmainstreetnews.com

Jefferson Board of Education approves funding for summer projects

Funding for facility improvements was approved by the Jefferson Board of Education at its May 13 meeting. The board approved 15 action items, 12 of which will fund facility updates across all four schools in the district. The projects will begin this summer and will be completed before the 2021-2022 school year.
Educationtribuneledgernews.com

State board of education votes to return kids to the classroom

(The Center Square) – The Illinois State Board of Education is requiring all schools to return to full in-person learning next fall. The board voted 7-0 Wednesday after receiving guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and is subject to “favorable public health conditions.”. The resolution states that all...