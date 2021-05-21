Raymond Vineyards Opens New Entrance from Highway 29 in the Napa Valley
Raymond Vineyards unveiled its new entrance leading from Highway 29 to the winery in a series of grand opening events coinciding with the release of its 98-point rated 2018 Generations Cabernet Sauvignon. Guests now arrive to the winery on a nearly one-and-a-half mile route through the winery’s Rutherford estate. No mere entryway, the opening of the road to Raymond reflects an ambitious endeavor in the Napa Valley to unite two distinct estates, create a dramatic entrance that brings its guests through an experiential voyage among organic and Biodynamic vineyards, while reducing traffic on the valley’s main thoroughfares.wineindustryadvisor.com