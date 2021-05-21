Raymond Vineyards Opens New Entrance from Highway 29 in the Napa Valley

Wine Country’s Historic Train Returns and Honors Local Healthcare Workers. The Napa Valley Wine Train, an engaging and memorable experience that echoes the glory days of train travel, is pleased to announce that it will welcome back passengers beginning Monday, May 17. One of the few active historic passenger railroads in the U.S., the iconic wine country experience will celebrate its reopening by offering complimentary tickets to local healthcare workers to thank them for their services. The Napa Valley Wine Train also partnered with OLE Health to host a temporary vaccination clinic at their train station since mid-April to support local efforts in vaccinating the community.