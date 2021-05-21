newsbreak-logo
As red states drop unemployment expansions, Democrats try to make them permanent

By Matt Weidinger, opinion contributor
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats in Washington may be in denial that expanded federal unemployment benefits are keeping workers on the sidelines of the U.S. economy. But in now 21 red states where labor shortages have become increasingly common, leaders are moving to end extraordinary federal pandemic benefits that pay some workers more than they would earn by returning to work. However, that state discretion may be short-lived if federal legislation to permanently expand unemployment benefits is mandated on all states, as President Biden and senior policymakers are already proposing.

Sioux City, IASioux City Journal

At tri-state summit in Sioux City, workforce heads say workers are too few, unemployment benefits are too much

SIOUX CITY -- Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota each have thousands more unfilled job openings than unemployed people. This was one of the main messages of a Tri-State Workforce Summit held Thursday at Western Iowa Tech Community College, which drew workforce heads from the three states -- Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, Marcia Hultman, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation and John Albin, commissioner of the Nebraska Department of Labor.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Great Bend Post

Sen. Marshall: Time to cut unemployment benefits

(Washington, D.C., May 21, 2021) – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. penned an op-ed for the Kansas City Business Journal highlighting the need to help get Kansans back to work and halt enhanced unemployment benefits brought on by President Biden and the Democrats. Earlier this year, Democrats forced through legislation without any Republican support that provided an additional $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits, in turn making it more profitable for many Americans to stay unemployed. This month’s dismal Department of Labor (DOL) report showed an uptick in the unemployment rate to 6.1% and employers only adding 266,000 jobs last month, despite widespread projections of over one million jobs to be gained in April. Senator Marshall’s op-ed follows the introduction of his Get Americans Back to Work Act, which decreases the federal unemployment benefits to $150 per week at the end of May, and then fully repeals them out at the end of June. In his op-ed, Senator Marshall said in part,
Minnesota StateDuluth News Tribune

Minnesota unemployment rate drops to 4.1%

ST. PAUL — Minnesota's unemployment rate fell one tenth of a percentage point over the month in April, according to statistics released Thursday, May 20, as the state recorded four consecutive month of job gains. With a 4.1% rate of unemployment, the state remains below the national rate of 6.1%,...
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia unemployment rate drops to 4.7%

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped from 5.1% to 4.7% in April, according to Governor Ralph Northam. “Virginia’s unemployment rate has decreased every month since last June and is edging closer to pre-pandemic record lows,” said Governor Northam. “More people are working, businesses are hiring and our economy is getting even stronger as more and more Virginians receive their COVID-19 vaccines. Our Administration remains focused on ensuring there is opportunity for every Virginia resident, in every part of our Commonwealth so we can all move forward.”
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

No turning back on pandemic unemployment support

Amid a once-in-a-generation crisis, Republican-led states are pulling out all stops to abandon their responsibility to unemployed workers and their families. These states have decided to roll back emergency pandemic unemployment payments, which are fully funded by the federal government. Their misguided actions will hurt workers, families, and the nation’s recovery, and will exacerbate existing racial, gender, and class inequities.
Public HealthCNET

More states are ending unemployment benefits and pandemic assistance early: What to know

As the list of states canceling extended federal unemployment benefits continues to grow, unemployed Americans will be saddled with a heavy financial burden this summer. Currently, some 3.6 million people in 22 states are projected to lose out on the $300 weekly federal bonus checks, with about 2.7 million at risk of seeing their benefits wiped out entirely. That extra $300 payment per week, as well as the extension of benefits until Sept. 6 and the allocation of pandemic unemployment assistance to the self-employed, had been codified under the American Rescue Plan in March.
Economyvermontbiz.com

Weekly unemployment claims fall dramatically after fraud cut

By Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine Regular weekly unemployment claims fell dramatically to pre-pandemic levels the last two weeks as the Vermont Department of Labor was able to eliminate the vast bulk of fraudulent claims by requiring new claimants to call the department directly. As the VDOL discovered, and other states have realized, criminal operations were barraging online systems with false claims. Also, the work search system technical issue at VDOL that surfaced on May 16 is now resolved. The Vermont work search requirement for unemployment insurance filers was reinstated on May 9.
U.S. PoliticsCBS News

As GOP-led states end enhanced unemployment benefits, the Biden administration struggles to find a way to get workers funding

As more than 3.7 million Americans could start seeing enhanced unemployment benefits end next month, the Labor Department is struggling to find a way to keep unemployed workers from being cut off as the clock ticks down. An official told CBS News the federal government paying the benefits to some unemployed Americans directly is "pretty much off the table."
U.S. PoliticsHr Morning

Federal unemployment benefits: States opting out

More than a few employers are struggling to find candidates for open positions. Some say the $300-a-week federal unemployment benefits “disincentivize” people to get jobs. The federal payments, under The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, are set to expire Sept. 6. However, some states are opting out early. They are:
PoliticsWDSU

Louisiana House rejects increase in weekly unemployment benefits

A proposal to increase weekly unemployment benefits in Louisiana failed Thursday, a day after Gov. John Bel Edwards indicated he would not follow the lead of other states and cut off supplemental federal payments for jobless citizens. A bill from state Rep. Rodney Lyons (D-Harvey) would have increased weekly payments,...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes Advisor

Confidence Drags For Jobless Americans As 20+ States Plan To End Federal Unemployment Benefits Early

Some Americans are feeling the financial pressure build as their states announce an early end to federal unemployment benefits. More than 20 governors have announced that they will end the $300 per-week federal supplement for people receiving Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) prior to the Sept. 6 expiration set by the American Rescue Plan Act.