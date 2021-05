As access to COVID-19 vaccines becomes more prevalent, and we begin to conceptualize what a post-pandemic world might look like, many governments are assessing the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine passport framework. In late March, the European Commission announced its plan for a COVID-19 Digital Green Certificate framework (“the framework”) to facilitate “safe free movement of citizens within the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic”. The Digital Green Certificate provides proof that an individual has either: 1) been vaccinated against COVID-19, 2) received a negative test result or 3) recovered from COVID-19. But while the benefits to such a plan are clear, there are significant privacy and security issues to consider.