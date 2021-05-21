Spotted: Clemens Kaudela is Riding a New Manitou Dorado at Darkfest

You may well have seen this Mondraker in my 24 Kids' bikes from Descend Youth Mini Downhill. It was a stand-out to me for several reasons, one of which was Olivia herself. Olivia has just started riding for the Green Snow Collective. The Green Snow Collective is the most well-supported youth team in the UK, it may well even rival some of the World Cup downhill teams. This team is very unique in that it is not just there to do all the things a race team normally does, but they also aim to nurture and develop talented young UK riders and help them achieve their full potential. The team however is only half the story, Olivia is a rider who is clearly talented way above her years. She consistently races and rides with riders older than herself and this shows. This young lady is definitely a talent to keep an eye on for the future.