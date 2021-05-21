newsbreak-logo
Spotted: Clemens Kaudela is Riding a New Manitou Dorado at Darkfest

By James Smurthwaite Follow Following
Pinkbike.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClemens Kaudela has been spotted riding a new Manitou Dorado fork at Darkfest. The Dorado is Manitou's double crown fork and was known historically for its upside-down design and loud graphics. Manitou re-introduced the fork with a carbon version in 2009 then shortly followed it with an aluminium version in 2010. The fork has remained largely unchanged since then, apart from the introduction of a 27.5" version in 2013. Despite it seemingly being an older fork, the Dorado was still being raced as late as 2017 under riders such as Ed Masters and Reece Wilson as part of the Bergamont Factory Team. It also retained its cult status among privateer racers who swore by its performance despite its age.

www.pinkbike.com
