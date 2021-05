Matt Hancock will lead a Downing Street press conference at around 5pm on Wednesday to give an update on England's progress in tackling Covid-19.The health secretary will address the public as concerns mount over a new strain of the virus, first detected in India, which has thrown into doubt plans for a lifting of all restrictions on 21 June.Mr Hancock is to be joined by top government scientists and will take questions from journalists once a full update on the latest data and statistics has been given.Concerns are growing that England may have to delay the end of lockdown...