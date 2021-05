Britney Spears will not ask a judge to end her 13-year conservatorship, but the singer does want her dad Jamie Spears out. The 39-year-old made headlines when a judge granted her permission to speak out in her ongoing battle. While FreeBritney hoped this would mean the Grammy winner would finally be released from her conservatorship, new reports are circulating that Britney doesn't want out of the conservatorship -- she just wants Jamie's reign to end.