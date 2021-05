As a high school senior graduating during the pandemic and having been out of school for over a year now, I can say without a doubt that this year has sucked. Classes have been really hard, especially online, and it’s been hard to bond with my teachers and classmates via Zoom, the way I used to when we were in person. It was also really hard to see people my age out partying and having fun while I sat at home all day. Not only did this show me just how selfish our generation can be, but it also just made me feel super jealous, as my friends and I wanted to have fun too, but we were abiding by social distancing and mask-wearing regulations.