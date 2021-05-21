newsbreak-logo
Alex Rodriguez Enjoying ‘Freedom’ After Split: ‘He Wants to Show People He’s More Than J. Lo’s Ex’

By Emily Longeretta
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Focusing on himself! Although Alex Rodriguez is hoping for a reconciliation with Jennifer Lopez, he’s enjoying his time as a single man for now.

“There’s no holds barred when it comes to who he’s texting, calling, direct messaging, etc.,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He has more freedom and actually wants to enjoy this time of being single. He’s working on building his business in Miami and networking with people in the industry who will bring him and A-Rod Corp more attention.”

The insider also noted that the former MLB pro, 45, is “posting on his social media more than ever because he really wants to show people he’s more than J. Lo’s ex.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XydTZ_0a78r6ya00
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Shutterstock (2)

The singer, 51, and the athlete began dating in 2017 and announced their engagement two years later. After delaying their wedding multiple times due to the pandemic, they confirmed their split in a joint statement in April.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the duo said at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The source notes that “he’s doing OK and surrounded by his friends and family,” especially his daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. “They keep him happy and motivate him to become more successful. He cares a lot about his work, family and bettering himself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQWH3_0a78r6ya00
Alex Rodriguez. Courtesy of Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Shortly after the romance came to an end, the “On the Floor” singer reunited with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck in Los Angeles. Earlier this month, they took a trip together to Big Sky, Montana.

“Alex was jealous that Jen and Ben were seeing each other,” a separate source told Us after Bennifer’s trip. “He’s still holding out hope they can reconcile.”

Lopez and the Argo director, 48, were engaged for two years after meeting on the set of Gigli before splitting in 2004.

“Jen was very intent on parting ways amicably with Alex and being respectful to him. As soon as she and Ben started talking again though, it became very clear to both of them that the old magic and special connection was still there,” a third insider shared with Us. “For right now they really like this low-key, romantic and sexy vibe they’ve got going on.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

