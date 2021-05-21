newsbreak-logo
Grammy winner Billie Eilish stopping in Salt Lake City on new tour

By Jeff Tavss
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqCDG_0a78qy0a00

Grammy Award-winning superstar Billie Eilish will stop in Salt Lake City on her upcoming Happier Than Ever world tour.

Eilish announced she'll play the Vivint Arena on March 21, 2022, with tickets set to go on sale Friday, May 28.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter has won seven Grammy Awards, and is the youngest to ever win Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year all in the same year.

Eilish's new tour starts Sept. 19 in Las Vegas before coming to end in Europe in summer 2022.

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

