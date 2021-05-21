newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Suit alleging admissions discrimination moves forward in Va.

By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c598E_0a78qnXp00

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge ruled Friday that a parents’ group can move forward with a lawsuit alleging that new admissions policies at an elite public high school in northern Virginia discriminate against Asian Americans.

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology was rated the best public high school in the country last month by U.S. News and World Report. Asian Americans constitute more than 70 percent of the student body, and for decades Black and Hispanic students have been woefully underrepresented there.

The Fairfax County School Board, seeking to increase diversity at the school, drastically overhauled the admissions process at the school, scrapping a standardized test that had been the linchpin of the process. The new system now allocates slots at the highly competitive school in a system that distributes the vast majority of slots to the top 1.5 percent of students at each of the county’s middle schools.

School board members have said that increasing geographic diversity at the school should improve racial diversity. Other items that were seen as a barrier to Black and Hispanic families, including an application fee, have been eliminated.

Opponents of the changes say the new process will no longer attract the very best students to the school, and that the changes target Asian American families who prospered under the old system.

At a hearing Friday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, lawyers for the Fairfax County School Board urged the judge to dismiss the lawsuit entirely.

Attorney Stuart Raphael said the new admissions policy is explicitly race-neutral and that admissions evaluators don’t even know the race of the applicants. And he said that under federal case law, a school board is within its rights to be motivated by a desire to increase opportunities for Black and Hispanic students, as long as they don’t show a specific intent to discriminate against Asian Americans.

But Erin Wilcox, an attorney for the Pacific Legal Foundation, which is representing the parent group Coalition for TJ, said the practical effect of changing policies to increase Black and Hispanic students is to necessarily reduce slots for Asian Americans.

“There are a finite number of seats at TJ,” as the school is commonly known, Wilcox said. “You cannot intend to increase the seats for one race without knowing it will decrease the seats for another race.”

U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton expressed skepticism about the school system’s assertions that its new admissions policy is race neutral.

“Everybody knows the policy is not race neutral, and that it’s designed to affect the racial composition of the school,” he said. “You can say all sorts of beautiful things while you’re doing others.”

While Hilton allowed the lawsuit to move forward to the next stage, he denied a request for an injunction that would have barred the school system from using the new policy for the incoming class of freshmen. He said it would be too disruptive to order a change at such a late date — Raphael said the school system is nearly completed with its review of applications for the upcoming fall semester, and that students will find out in June whether they have been admitted under the new process.

Julia McCaskill of Herndon, a Coalition for TJ member who has an eighth grader waiting for word on whether she’ll be accepted to TJ, said she was disappointed that the judge declined to issue an injunction. She said her Asian American daughter attends a middle school that has a large number of high-performing students and typically sends large numbers of students to TJ. With all but 100 of the 550 slots in the freshman class reserved for just the top 1.5 percent of students at each school, she said the new rules diminish her daughter’s chances of acceptance.

She said the school system needs to improve student performance at all of its schools, rather than imposing a rule requiring TJ to accept equal numbers of kids from each middle school.

“They need to bring up everybody to make it better,” she said.

The TJ admissions lawsuit reflects a national debate over admissions and racial composition of elite public high schools. Similar lawsuits and debates have emerged at top-tier schools in New York, California and elsewhere.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

461K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
California State
Alexandria, VA
Society
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Society
Alexandria, VA
Government
Fairfax County, VA
Government
Alexandria, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Education
City
Herndon, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Race#Asian Americans#Racial Discrimination#U S District Court#U S Students#Public Schools#Ap#U S News And#Black And Hispanic#Coalition For Tj#Admissions#Federal Case Law#Racial Diversity#School Board Members#Lawyers#Hispanic Students#Student Performance#Student Body#Policies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Virginia Statetysonsreporter.com

Virginia eases mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, moves up timeline to lift capacity limits

(Updated at 11:40 a.m.) Masks are coming off in Virginia, as COVID-19 case levels continue to fall and vaccinations become more widespread. As of midnight on Saturday (May 15), people who have been fully vaccinated — meaning that at least two weeks have passed since they got all necessary vaccine doses — are no longer required to wear face masks indoors, except inside health care facilities, on public transit, or in congregate settings such as homeless shelters.
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia endorses Jennifer McClellan for governor

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia PAC endorsed State Sen. Jennifer McClellan to become the next governor of Virginia in a Monday event at the Virginia Women’s Monument in Richmond. NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia PAC is the political action arm of NARAL, the Virginia chapter of...
Virginia Statepilotonline.com

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...
Alexandria, VAalextimes.com

Our View: Overstepping their authority

Any issue involving public safety and race in the United States is inherently complicated. Racial injustice is clearly still with us, and that reality is rightly a key facet of every decision involving how our cities, neighborhoods and schools should be policed. That said, every significant policy of any kind...
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 17

Average COVID-19 case numbers were up slightly in D.C. on Monday and down in both Maryland and Virginia. Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. About 49% of the population was partially...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia Republicans urge Northam to lift remaining COVID restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia Republican lawmakers are urging Democratic Governor Ralph Northam to lift the state’s remaining COVID-related restrictions. Last Friday, Northam announced an end to the state’s mask mandate, and said other distancing and capacity restrictions would be eased Friday, May 28. But the Republican senators named in a letter to the governor say Virginia needs to move faster to end restrictions as we enter the summer season.
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Maryland Teacher Accused of Attacks in DC Park, on Virginia Trail

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...
Virginia StateWashington Examiner

Virginia Republicans tout diverse ticket ahead of statewide elections

Virginia Republicans feel a jolt of confidence following the nomination of a diverse statewide ticket they hope will get them out of 12-year rut of statewide election losses this November. The GOP in the commonwealth saw its final political hold collapse following the 2019 state legislature elections, when Democrats took...
WTOP

Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned from his position after accepting a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Anchorage Daily News reported that Clary told the Republican State Central Committee on Friday that he will become Liberty University’s vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances.
Virginia StateWHSV

Northam: ‘It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action’ to take place on May 18

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday, May 18, is the “It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action,” a day Governor Ralph Northam says is to help Virginians make a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of Virginia’s vaccination progress, which has helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in our Commonwealth to its lowest level in over a year,” said Governor Northam in a press release. “Putting this pandemic behind us once and for all requires everyone doing their part—that means making sure you are informed, getting your free COVID-19 vaccine, and helping your friends, family members and neighbors make a plan to get vaccinated.”