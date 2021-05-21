Edmen Shahbazyan 2021 – Net Worth, Salary, Records, and Endorsements

UFC Fight Night 188 Jack Hermansson vs Edmen Shahbazyan 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Saturday night UFC is lined up with some of the best fights between top contenders. One of the most awaited and anticipated fights is the Men’s Middleweight Championship. Jack Hermansson known as “The Joker” in the ring will take on Edmen Shahbazyan “The Golden Boy” at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hermansson will enter this epic battle with a 21-6 record. The Swedish fighter has won 52 percent of his battle through knockout. Out of the last 10 fights, Hermansson won seven, including his last defeat against Marvin Vettori in December.