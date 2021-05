Florida Studio Theatre (FST) opens its 29th Summer Mainstage Series with the return of one of the most successful shows in the theatre’s history, Sophie Tucker: The Last of the Red Hot Mamas. Called “Thoroughly winning” and “One-of-a-kind” by NPR, this sizzling show tells the intriguing life story of Sophie Tucker, a pioneering entertainer who proved that a woman could reach the top of show business on her own terms. Created by Jack Fournier and Kathy Halenda, Sophie Tucker will run in FST’s Gompertz Theatre for limited capacity audiences beginning June 2.