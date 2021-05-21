newsbreak-logo
Tulsa, OK

IRONMAN triathlon in Tulsa: What you need to know

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
TULSA, Okla. — For the first time, the IRONMAN triathlon competition is set to be held in Tulsa.

After a delay to the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes from around the world are gathering in Tulsa for the 2021 Certified Piedmontese IRONMAN North American Championship on Sunday, May 23.

What is the IRONMAN?

The IRONMAN is a globally-renowned full-distance or half-distance triathlon competition calling on competitors to race in a given region by water, bike, and on foot.

There are more than 150 qualifying races in more than 50 countries, regions and territories around the world that culminate in an annual world championship held in Hawaii.

Where will they compete in Tulsa?

The swimming portion of the IRONMAN in Tulsa will begin in Keystone Lake where competitors will swim out to a marked portion of the lake before returning to another spot of land where their bicycles have been left to strat the next part of the race.

The swim course is 2.4 miles from point to point.

Competitors will get out of the water at the end of their swim to start the bike portion of the race which runs through portions of Osage, Creek and Tulsa counties as it stretches near Birch Lake and back south to Tulsa.

The bike portion of the race is 112 miles point to point and ends at OSU-Tulsa’s campus.

Competitors then hop off their bikes and start the third and final portion of the race; the 26.2-mile run.

The running route takes the competitors through Tulsa’s Historic Greenwood District, across downtown, and south on Riverside where they’ll run the loop stretching to about East 66th Place.

The run is made up of two loops and the finish line at Guthrie Green.

What roads will be closed for the race?

There will be several road closings on Sunday in preparation for the race throughout Tulsa and in surrounding areas.

Find more information about the IRONMAN competition in Tulsa here.

