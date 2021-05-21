newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Pellet-gun shooting spree targets nearly 60 drivers across California

By Danielle Zoellner
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIjzx_0a78qXN500

A series of pellet-gun shootings has impacted dozens of drivers across southern California , as officials work to find the culprit.

Nearly 60 drivers have reported being fired upon while driving down the 91 Freeway in Los Angeles and surrounding counties, the Los Angeles Times reports.

California Highway Patrol revealed they believe the same type of weaponry was being used in all reported incidents, but officials had no further details on who could be the culprit. Investigators think the weapon being used is something small calibre, such as a BB or pellet gun.

“We do believe it is coming from a moving vehicle,” said CHP assistant chief Donald Goodbrand. “At this point, we are still determining if this is an individual or multiple individuals. We have shootings in the morning and afternoon.”

Several vehicles were damaged during the shootings, including drivers reporting their windows being shot out by the pellets. No serious injuries have been reported so far.

White vehicles have been spotted in each of the attacks, but no other details about the cars or the suspects involved could be provided.

“We are taking each of these incidents seriously and actively searching for those responsible,” Mr Goodbrand said. “The public should still feel safe while driving their vehicles on our California freeways.”

Drivers were advised to pull over their vehicle and call 911 if their windows are shot out while driving down the freeway.

Last week, a police officer sustained damage to their vehicle while driving down the road. But officials could not confirm if it was a pellet that caused the damage or something else.

“An officer was finishing up an enforcement stop and completing notes on the citation when he heard a noise and the back window was shattered. There were big rigs going by at the same time,” said CHP Officer Florentino Olivera, alluding to the fact that a rock could’ve caused the damage.

“We’re not sure what shattered the window,” Mr Olivera added.

Incidents have been reported since the beginning of April.

Anyone with information about the shootings was asked to call the CHP Border Division Investigative Services Unit at 714-288-6336.

The Independent

The Independent

130K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Police Shootings#Freeway Shootings#California Shooting#Border Patrol#The Los Angeles Times#Pellet Gun Shootings#Incidents#Investigators#White Vehicles#Driving#Gun#Southern California#Weaponry#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Orange County, CALaist.com

More Pellet Gun Shootings Reported on Orange County Freeways

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make. LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent. Six more incidents of vehicles being hit by pellet gun shots were reported Friday on Orange...
Violent Crimeskyma.com

California Highway Patrol investigating several freeway shootings

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The California Highway Patrol is investigating highway shootings after at least eight drivers in the Los Angeles area say someone shot out the windows of their moving vehicles. Some people claim that BB or pellet guns appear to be involved with the most recent incident happening...
Cerritos, CAmynewsla.com

Officials Investigating BB or Pellet Gun Shootings that Damaged Vehicles

Authorities Thursday were investigating a recent series of BB or pellet gun shootings that damaged several vehicles on various Southland freeways, including one that occurred Thursday morning in the Cerritos area. The latest shooting happened at 6:53 a.m. Thursday on the westbound Artesia (91) Freeway near Norwalk Boulevard, according to...
Los Angeles County, CAmynewsla.com

Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Sheriff’s Deputy With Pellet Gun

A man was taken into custody Monday in Canyon Country after sheriff’s deputies said he shot at them with a pellet gun. An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was driving in the area of Soledad Canyon Road, between Camp Plenty Road and Langslide Avenue, saw the man carrying what appeared to be a rifle at about 6:30 p.m., according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Violent Crimeslawofficer.com

Stockton police officer, suspect dead after exchange of gunfire

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... “We are sad to announce that our police officer from this morning’s shooting has died from his injuries. The suspect also died from his injuries,” police said in an update. “More details will be released during a press conference which will be held later today.”
Minoritiesfoxlexington.com

Video: In racist rant, woman calls California deputy ‘murderer’ during traffic stop

(KTLA) — Body camera video captured a motorist unleashing a racist tirade against a deputy and calling him a “murderer” during a traffic stop in San Dimas, California. The deputy pulled over the unidentified woman on April 23, saying she was using her cellphone while driving. He had activated his bodycam — one that belonged to him and was not issued by the department — to film the encounter.
Violent Crimesheysocal.com

CHP boosts patrols as pellet gun shootings continue on 91 Freeway

Four more vehicles were damaged Thursday by BB or pellet gun fire on the Riverside (91) and Garden Grove (22) Freeways in the Garden Grove and Corona areas, and investigators still have no leads on a suspect. California Highway Patrol Officer Dan Olivas told City News Service three vehicles were...
midfloridanewspapers.com

Two arrested for shooting kids with pellet gun

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and a male juvenile on Wednesday, May 19, after the two drove around a park shooting at children with a pellet gun. Jordan Hawes, 18, and Terrell Covington, 17, both of Lakeland, were charged with three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after they shot and struck three boys, ages 10, 12, and 13, causing welts and redness, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
Lancaster, CAmynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Lancaster Shooting

A woman in her 40s was shot and killed in Lancaster and the shooter was at large Saturday morning. The shooting occurred at 10:55 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Jackman Street, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to a...
Stockton, CAcentralvalleytv.net

Deputy Involved Shooting Investigated

MODESTO – Authorities investigated a shooting that happened after a pursuit early Tuesday morning. The incident began at about 2:30am near McHenry Avenue after a vehicle failed to yield to authorities and led them on a pursuit. The pursuit continued east to Scenic Drive and Claus Road as authorities tried...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Lyft attack: Police investigating pistol whipped assault on Taiwanese driver for racial motives

A Taiwanese-born Lyft driver was pistol-whipped and robbed at gunpoint after filling up his car at a Los Angeles gas station.The alleged robbery was caught on Paul Liao’s dash cam video and is being investigated by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.Investigators are still determining if it was a racially-motivated attack and Mr Liao, 67, says his assailant asked him about his ethnicity.“I was very scared,” Mr Liao told KCAL-TV.“Two choices, he want the car and he want the money, that’s it,” he added,Authorities say the suspect got into the back seat of Mr Liao’s car as he filled it...