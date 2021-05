The Brooklyn Nets are favored to defeat the shorthanded Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but Nets forward Kevin Durant isn't taking the C's lightly. Kevin Durant said that despite being the higher seed, the Nets aren't looking at the Celtics as an easy out. "We respect the game and our opponents too much to come in and say we’re expected to win this." Durant adds: "We can be beat if we don't lock in."