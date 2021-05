You'll have another place to cool off and enjoy some ice cream with the family this summer!. It was announced on Facebook this week that Luna Gelato and Ice Cream will be moving into NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids in the very near future. According to the Facebook page, the new shop will be located right next to Aroma Artisan Pizza "in the heart of the market." Actually, Luna Gelato and Ice Cream is an expansion of Aroma Artisan Pizza and is owned by the same person!