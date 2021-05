Alyssa Bonal was playing with some homemade slime when a man approached her at a bus stop. The girl's mom says as she fought off the man, Alyssa knew to leave some of that slime on him as evidence "like on Law & Order: SVU." “We’ve watched probably every episode on Hulu,” the mom said, praising Alyssa as “a smart cookie, she thinks on her toes. She got that slime everywhere.” Mariska Hargitay responded to Alyssa's story, writing on Instagram: "I think the SVU squad might have to add slime to their crimefighting gear!"